Laura Eisenhower: We've Been Tinkered With & The Trap of False Disclosure
President Dwight D. Eisenhower's extraordinary great-granddaughter joins me to discuss matters that are above most people's pay grade...
Let’s talk Eisenhower and Valiant Thor…false disclosure…missions to bases on Mars…the Secret Space Program…fractures in the disclosure movement…the 20 and back programme…the Ascension window…healing from false memories…soul missions…the Deep State…Galactic Federations…DNA Codes…trauma-based mind control…fake alien invasions…
What more could you ask for?
Laura’s links:
Website: https://cosmicgaia.org
Substack:
President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s warning about the Military Industrial Complex in his farewell speech in 1961:
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Can't wait to watch. Two great, courageous souls coming together!! 🔥
Excellent,thank you both. Will listen again. So much info.