Let's Talk About Clones, Shall We?
The brilliant Guy Anderson returns for a deep-dive into cloning for your delight and delectation...
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Well, I sat down for a minute in the middle of reorganising a bedroom and was glued to my chair for 80 mins +. What a fantastic conversation, guys! And they sold the Cabbage Patch Kids as dolls in the 80's. Akin to the Ready Brek ads with the glowing kids echoing Quaker's radioactive porage experiments in the 40's. Thanks for the Edinburgh Jerusalem ref too Comyns Beaumont's publisher really enjoyed that. I've now got so many tabs open with films to watch and refs to follow up, the bedroom will stay half done forever...
Wikipedia and the WHO say the Bates Method is a scam so there must definitely be something in it 👍💊