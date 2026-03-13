Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Mason B's avatar
Mason B
1dEdited

Well, I sat down for a minute in the middle of reorganising a bedroom and was glued to my chair for 80 mins +. What a fantastic conversation, guys! And they sold the Cabbage Patch Kids as dolls in the 80's. Akin to the Ready Brek ads with the glowing kids echoing Quaker's radioactive porage experiments in the 40's. Thanks for the Edinburgh Jerusalem ref too Comyns Beaumont's publisher really enjoyed that. I've now got so many tabs open with films to watch and refs to follow up, the bedroom will stay half done forever...

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Utopian Fool's avatar
Utopian Fool
1d

Wikipedia and the WHO say the Bates Method is a scam so there must definitely be something in it 👍💊

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