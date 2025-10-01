Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Lewis Herms LIVE in Ireland at "Rebels Across the Pond"

It was fantastic to welcome Lewis to the stage on September 20th 2025. Enjoy.
Oct 01, 2025
California is one of the greatest states in America. Well, at least it was before the Satanists took it over.

Lewis has been my friend since I did the Truth Tour in America in 2022 at his invitation.

He recently visited us in Boyle, Ireland, for a 5-day retreat at Live5DHealth therefore he was a must for speaking at our event.

I even took him up to Carrowkeel!

I have always been in awe of his perseverance, adhesion to the principles of “We The People” and the way he is driven, like me, to save the children.

I hope you can share this video with anyone you think needs to see it.

His run for Governor/Guardian of California has already started, and you can support him here: https://www.hermsforcali.com/

Follow Lewis on X here: https://x.com/WowLewi

Here he is showing off our beautiful sauna overlooking the River Boyle:

