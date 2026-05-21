It is in the spiral of the sunflower and the arm of a galaxy. In your DNA and your heartbeat. In the interval between the notes that make music feel like home. In the structure of water. In the geometry of light. In the architecture of the living cell.



For 38 years, Benjamin Q Clegg has been making that pattern visible.



He is a light artist working from a 100-year-old Victorian warehouse on Dartmoor.

He is the great-great-grandson of Sir Alfred Gilbert RA — the man who sculpted Eros at the centre of London's Piccadilly Circus in 1893, still standing, still sending out love in the London rain.

And he has just finished writing an extraordinary book which you can get info on here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mandala-creative/hydrogen-dreaming-help-print-a-book-38-years-in-the-making



Light Art by Benjamin Clegg: https://mandalalighting.net/light-artist/

Rainbow in the Dark:

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