Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
8h

How to Check Your Vote https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/questions-to-put-to-usa-federal-election-commission-inspector-general-ms-lynne-a-mcfarland-dl/

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Patricia dickinson's avatar
Patricia dickinson
8h

I said the same thing as you both about the food. On the videos of how great the uas is. I think this is hopefully showing people that the people are great of each contry. Apart from gov ect. But i also see that this is also to help defeat the communists. And deae state. Energy wise.icould be wrong but just my thoughts.

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