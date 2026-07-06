Live with Lewis Herms 6th July 2026
Getting an update on the state of play following Lewis' run for Governor in California
The exact length of this video?
:-)
Watch me and Lewis spening a month together in America in 2022:
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How to Check Your Vote https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/questions-to-put-to-usa-federal-election-commission-inspector-general-ms-lynne-a-mcfarland-dl/
I said the same thing as you both about the food. On the videos of how great the uas is. I think this is hopefully showing people that the people are great of each contry. Apart from gov ect. But i also see that this is also to help defeat the communists. And deae state. Energy wise.icould be wrong but just my thoughts.