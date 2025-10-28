Major investment opportunity! Email your pledge if interested to gk@live5dhealth.com by 1st November 2025 at the latest please (it’s not a firm deadline, we just want to be able to make an offer asap).

Only pledge if you can actually do it and want to be part of this! We are working on an investment document right now which we will send to anyone interested in November and we’re working with some amazing people to pull this off. We’ve already had over €250k in pledges FYI.

View the full property details here: https://www.daft.ie/for-sale/detached-house-frybrook-house-bridge-street-boyle-co-roscommon/6329346