What a wonderful woman Yvonne Watson is.

Be inspired by this story of hope.

This is Yvonne Watson's Prayer (the dog snoring is God's sense of humour):

Great Creator, source of truth and life.

I stand before You today as I truly am.

Not a name, not a number, not a fiction-

But a living woman, born of the Earth and Spirit.

My breath is Yours.

My soul is Sovereign.

My rights are unalienable.

Wrap me in your peace as I walk into this place of judgment.

Let no fear into me, for I do not stand alone.

You are with me. Truth is with me.

And the ancestors who walked in truth walk beside me now.

Let the words I speak be clear and powerful.

Let my presence remind even the judge that justice must answer to truth.

Let the eyes that see me know I come in peace.

But will not surrender my essence to false or fiction.

If there is deception, may it dissolve.

If there is injustice, may it be exposed.

If there is doubt, may Your light pierce it.

I do not seek war. I bring no hate.

But I claim what is mine - my voice, my body, my soul. My right to live unbound, unowned, unbroken.

Let the court be a place where truth is heard today,

Or let my presence alone serve as the living notice.

That the old world of silence and submission is ending.

So be it. I walk in light. I walk in love.

I walk in the power of who I AM.

And so it is.

