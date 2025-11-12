Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wild Sojourn Hill's avatar
Wild Sojourn Hill
16h

This series is incredibly interesting for anyone wanting to dig in to this UFO stuff more deeply. Cynthia Chung and her husband Matt Ehret did a 4 part series on The Hidden Hand Behind UFO’s. Here is episode one. Both very valuable researchers and awesome humans!

https://open.substack.com/pub/cynthiachung/p/the-hidden-hand-behind-ufos-episode-a57?r=13dwfp&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tony Hanley's avatar
Tony Hanley
19h

Most definitely. I knew this as a 10yr old. We are not alone and certainly not rge top of the food chain.we are part of the food chain

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture