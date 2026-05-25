This man is a warrior of the light, aiding the Rising of the Celts through his powerful music videos with an indomitable spirit. He is the only man on Earth to have survived both the main arteries in his neck being destroyed after being stabbed 17 times (yes, the number is not lost on me).

He regularly annoys the mainstream media in Ireland whenever he makes a new video, and he's a force to be reckoned with for sure. You'll enjoy this interview.



As he says himself: "The media may portray me as a far-right nationalist or other such labels, I don’t really care simply because of putting labels on me for exposing the truth, standing up for the innocent and being a defender of Irish culture"



Watch all G-Capo's videos here: https://www.youtube.com/ ⁨@GCapo⁩

Follow him on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/kristian.shortt

Read the Irish Mirror's take on his work here: https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/donegal-man-says-hes-not-36923456