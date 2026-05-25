Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Brenda De Boey's avatar
Brenda De Boey
33m

Hi Mark that was a heart warming tale , goes to show the perseverance people can have, finding your path thank you to both of you , blessings

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CreativePath's avatar
CreativePath
7h

Can we execute the millions of men who rape and attack women even if they are not immigrants?

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