Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne's avatar
Anne
8h

Fabulous , Thankyou both so much.

I love it when Mark does the Trump voice!!

Sending love from Australia ❤️☀️☀️☀️

Reply
Share
Judy P's avatar
Judy P
5h

What a great show! Thank you to you both.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture