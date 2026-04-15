Me and Janine LIVE replay from 14th April 2026
Janine even gets to ask my and my dowsing rods some questions in this one...
Another fantastic hour with the wonderful Janine was spent last night asking the cards for some sense of the madness we are all experiencing, espcially Ireland this week..
I tried to get to as many of your questions as possible!
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Fabulous , Thankyou both so much.
I love it when Mark does the Trump voice!!
Sending love from Australia ❤️☀️☀️☀️
What a great show! Thank you to you both.