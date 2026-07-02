Me and the General on RichDoesPolitics 1st JulyBrigadier General Blaine Holt (Retd) had more in common that I could have predicted...Mark AttwoodJul 02, 202671Sharedon’t miss the head in hands: Crypto Rich@CryptoRichYTThis time @MarkAttwood & @the_irascible teamed up to do this to me! youtu.be/CefbssqcloY @DangerThinking 9:44 PM · Jul 2, 2026 · 352 Views1 Reply · 2 Reposts · 3 LikesShareMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe71SharePrevious
This was great! Really enjoyed it.