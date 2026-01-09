Meet The Ferocious O'Flaherty & The Constitutional Republic
I catch up with Irish legend Daragh O'Flaherty in a cafe for a quick chat about the framework which could unite us all against tyranny
I’ve interviewed Daragh on my show before and I’ve discussed the need to understand the difference between a democracy and a constitutional republic before, but as he was visiting us in Boyle this week I thought it’d be good to catch up on where he’s at after years of court cases and what he’s learning on the journey.
My last conversation with Dara is here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/we-are-the-power-always-dara-oflaherty-1st-oct-2025/
Follow Dara on X: https://x.com/daraoflaherty
and on Telegram: https://t.me/thewanderingwonderer
If you can offer any financial assistance to Dara, do so here: https://revolut.me/daraoflaherty
