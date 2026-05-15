Meet The Man That Cured My Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Phil Escott returns to The Mark Attwood Show
Phil is one of the most consistently decent people I’ve met on this journey, so it’s great to have him back on the show today
For Phil’s private one-to-one consults and 30-video online course, “Autoimmunity, The Subtraction Method” (50% off at the moment with the code “RA50”) and links to Phil’s YouTube channel and other social media… https://philescott.com
To join Phil’s Substack for free and to get three free e-books, regular group Zoom Q&A calls and Phil’s Red Pill Sangha podcast…
To book for the most exclusive carnivore retreat of the year in Spain in November 2026… https://carnivorespain.com
To book for the UK Ancestral Health Festival in August 2026…
https://ancestralhealthfestival.com
We built a healing centre! Come and visit us and also get access to the world's best Magnesium, Iodine and detox supplements here: https://live5dhealth.com
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Aw, Mark. Thank you not only for having me on the show, but for your kind words – right back at you too!