Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Escott's avatar
Phil Escott
9h

Aw, Mark. Thank you not only for having me on the show, but for your kind words – right back at you too!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture