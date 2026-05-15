Phil is one of the most consistently decent people I’ve met on this journey, so it’s great to have him back on the show today

For Phil’s private one-to-one consults and 30-video online course, “Autoimmunity, The Subtraction Method” (50% off at the moment with the code “RA50”) and links to Phil’s YouTube channel and other social media… https://philescott.com

To join Phil’s Substack for free and to get three free e-books, regular group Zoom Q&A calls and Phil’s Red Pill Sangha podcast…



To book for the most exclusive carnivore retreat of the year in Spain in November 2026… https://carnivorespain.com



To book for the UK Ancestral Health Festival in August 2026…

https://ancestralhealthfestival.com

We built a healing centre! Come and visit us and also get access to the world's best Magnesium, Iodine and detox supplements here: https://live5dhealth.com