Meet the Pharmacist that Woke Up!

Andrew Horler’s COVID story is one of betrayal, ruin and depression which, like many of us, he has alchemised into one of truth, justice and hope.

I first met Andrew briefly two years ago at an event with David Cartland, Katherine Macbean, Ian McDermott and Prof Angus Dalgleish in the UK.

He spent two decades becoming the go-to formulation guy in Big Pharma.

That was until he saw that the solution to fake videos of people dropping dead on Chinese streets was to lock everybody in their homes then coerce them into taking a gene-altering bioweapon.

He told his bosses that this solution would kill children.

They didn’t give a shit and ultimately dismissed him.

He has recently been working at creating amazing yet simple formulations which have been allegedly shrinking cancer tumours faster than Rick Moranis could shrink his kids. If you want to ask Andrew about this work, go to his telegram channel here: https://t.me/faithwell_uk

I had been searching for someone to work with on formulating a new range of supplements for Live5DHealth for a while when Andrew popped back into my life - we manifested each other!

I explained to him how we needed to create a new baseline of supplement products based on the principles of:

Providence of Ingredients

Maximum Purity

Distilled and Structured Water

Frequency Enhancement

Maximum Bio-availability

No Fillers

There was no way I could do this on my own, so I am very pleased to announce that the first two products we have created together are two of the most essential supplements on Earth - Iodine and Magnesium.

We decided to go for maximum strength for our Lugols Iodine at 15% and add the frequency of 741Hz, hence the name: LUGOL’S 741.

It’s extraordinary stuff, as Andrew explains in the video, and I recently made a video on the best way to apply this:

The Magnesium is also a game-changer. We’ve been testing this at Live5DHealth for over two weeks now, and everyone is raving about it - especially when sprayed on the soles of your feet at night before sleeping.

For this, Andrew suggested DMSO for increase absorption as well as for the added healing properties of that amazing substance.

We also added 174Hz for the reasons outlined in the video.

I have created a special 20% discount code for my amazing subscribers which will be available to use until 30th December. Use the word AMAZING in the checkout at https://live5dhealth.com/shop

Please note that because of the Tariff situation in the US, there may be a delay in us being able to ship there, but please check the website first and check back later if it’s not yet available. We are working on this issue constantly, but we have had a few problems with US customs retaining and even destroying some packages.

It’s important to note that these products are only being made in small batches by Andrew so please check back to the website regularly if they sell out.

Our next product to be released in January is a powerful Detox spray which delivers the powerful detoxing agents of Nattokinase, Bromelain and Curcumin up the nose and past the blood-brain barrier with the help of essential oils, DMSO and infused with 528Hz

Finally…

If you do decide to purchase these products from us, a massive thank you for supporting our mission at Live5DHealth - we couldn’t do it without you.

Since we opened the centre in 2023, we have had over 2000 people through our doors. We have helped many people reverse critical conditions and saved 100s of people from being butchered in hospital.

We have a lot of exciting news to come about what we’re doing in 2026, please do come and visit us next year if you can! Or, at least spread the word about our work?

THANK YOU!