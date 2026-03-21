Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pam Barker's avatar
Pam Barker
2h

Awesome - grabbing my coffee for this. Mark, could I please alert you to the latest from Alobar (awesome guy), just to keep track of? It sounds he and his team have reached a short of crunch time. Short video (best to you and all the great stuff you put out) ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIJVc5RERvg

Reply
Share
Angela Roux's avatar
Angela Roux
4h

Perhaps it would be easier to explain things on their different levels? Most people only see the surface level of events. They see a war in the middle east for geo political reasons. Go a bit deeper and you move into the stargate/alien arena. Go even deeper and you may notice an entirely new world surfacing, a heart-based consciousness, which sounds nuts to those on the surface who only see war and destruction.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture