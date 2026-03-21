Melting RichDoesPolitics Head Part 3
It's a fun experience sharing these ideas and experiences with those that have never heard them...
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Awesome - grabbing my coffee for this. Mark, could I please alert you to the latest from Alobar (awesome guy), just to keep track of? It sounds he and his team have reached a short of crunch time. Short video (best to you and all the great stuff you put out) ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fIJVc5RERvg
Perhaps it would be easier to explain things on their different levels? Most people only see the surface level of events. They see a war in the middle east for geo political reasons. Go a bit deeper and you move into the stargate/alien arena. Go even deeper and you may notice an entirely new world surfacing, a heart-based consciousness, which sounds nuts to those on the surface who only see war and destruction.