Melting Rich's Head Again
Is the King visiting Trump the real Charly?
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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I get so excited when you talk to Rich - I find it difficult that I’m not able to chip in with my theory of ‘Eternal Twoness’ which is gestating in my brain - arrghh! 😂 🤣😂🤣
Why do think the "Gerson Therapy" is so successful? (Coffee Colonics daily, juicing,& fasting)...I am living proof..4th stage colon cancer..knew WAY too much about the "western medicine/kill machine=chemo😵💫)..that was 14 years ago..race walk 5 miles a day +😁🌅