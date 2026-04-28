Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Mo of mountains's avatar
Mo of mountains
1h

I get so excited when you talk to Rich - I find it difficult that I’m not able to chip in with my theory of ‘Eternal Twoness’ which is gestating in my brain - arrghh! 😂 🤣😂🤣

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Kate's avatar
Kate
6h

Why do think the "Gerson Therapy" is so successful? (Coffee Colonics daily, juicing,& fasting)...I am living proof..4th stage colon cancer..knew WAY too much about the "western medicine/kill machine=chemo😵‍💫)..that was 14 years ago..race walk 5 miles a day +😁🌅

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