Melting Rich's Head part deux
The AI version of me gets weirder, but the chat was fantastic
It’d be nice if you took a look at the comments to, just to counter the 3D’ers (they need our help)
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Mark I could listen to you for hours . Your knowledge and awareness is truly inspiring . My friend Sophie and her husband love you too - I introduced them to your sites . Thank you so much for all you do .
WWG1WGA ☘️ 🌹