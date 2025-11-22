MESSAGES from the HIDDEN REALMS with Christy Clarke
Christy Clarke has long been connected to the other realms and he's got the receipts (and photos) to prove it.
I first met Christy in 2021 when he showed me a vast range of extraordinary photos on his phone, all of which he was directed to take. From pictures of Yeshua to ETs to dead relatives, there’s no doubt about Christy’s extraordinary connections and perception of the unseen worlds.
