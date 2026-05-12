More Fun with RichDoesPolitics
Starmer.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Silly but Mark your new haircut is awesome. Younger like you and lights up your face.😁
You two are so much fun together. Smiles, intel and info in a delightful exchange. Watched them all so far. Thank you both .