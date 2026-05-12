Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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lucia howell's avatar
lucia howell
9h

Silly but Mark your new haircut is awesome. Younger like you and lights up your face.😁

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lucia howell's avatar
lucia howell
9h

You two are so much fun together. Smiles, intel and info in a delightful exchange. Watched them all so far. Thank you both .

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