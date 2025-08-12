Mornin' Campers! 12th August 2025

"Federalizing" DC is about publicly taking over a rogue state - one of the three legs of the stool that has controlled humanity for decades (the other two are the City of London and the Vatican, both also separate "countries" within a country like DC).

We all already dodged the biggest bullet in history when Clinton didn't win. Making Trump out to be the enemy simply doesn't make any logical sense when they could have wiped us all out multiple times by now.

The pain we are going through country by country has been a necessary part of the Spiritual War because without these experiences we would have let Satan rule again while we were asleep at the wheel (again).

SEEING the true level of corruption and evil in the world is a required part of our evolution.

"America First" meant America needed to be cleaned up first.

The rest of us will follow as this unfolds.

Either that, or we're all fucked.

Either way, we have to stand up for what is right despite the opposition, and never, ever give in.

