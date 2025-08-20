Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Jackie
1d

Love this Mark, much gratitude I stood watching those lights last week over my house, I live in a rural area that brings amazing darkness at night so it is always amazing to have a look up and see what's happening, now I know I am not going crazy 😏

I believe part reason for the mobile phone was to keep us looking down 🤔 while they get on with things.

MR RICHARD A CHAPMAN
1d

Good morning mark re your comments on 3I ATLAS I recently watched Dr Michael salla interviewing a regular guest on his show a gentlemen named George Kavassilas , who is apparently in contact with the admiral's of this fleet / ship . if I am not mistaken you've mention this person before . anyway the interview was very interesting all the best Richard casino chap https://rumble.com/v6xbrr0-3i-atlas-us-navy-jedi-admirals-lead-starship-coming-home.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a

