Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mornin' Campers! 23rd September 2025!

In a few short hours, we've seen Donald J Trump dismantling the narrative around autism, starting to bring the truth out about vaccines, giving the UN a good kicking over the climate change scam and..
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Sep 23, 2025
…the forced immigration issue.

On top of that, YouTube looks like it might reinstate people like me that got kicked off for telling the truth over the past few years.

And, I just saw a couple of rabbits and hot air balloons.

The Universe speaks in metaphors. We are ascending. The future is bright and full of abundance.

Go suck them eggs.

Share the X post version here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1970545054142939541

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

