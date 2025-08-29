Mornin' Campers 29th Aug 25 - If I were Prime Minister, this is my Education Manifesto
Keir Starmer's latest bullshit harms the children once again under the guise of "helping families"
In light of the bullshit school uniform statement by @Keir_Starmer, here is the education manifesto I would put out if I were Prime Minister
The irony of the man who protected Jimmy fucking Savile giving advice or saying anything at all about our children is beyond words...
Except, I do have a few words on the matter:
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Spot on as usual
Don’t EVER STOP telling us EXACTLY as it is Mark…..when you’re in this mood you’re really funny….❤️