Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valora Kilby's avatar
Valora Kilby
5h

Yesterday on a walk in the woods I was thinking about the term "seeding". In agriculture we place a seed in the soil, in the darkness, and its genetic intent will begin to drive it to the surface in search of the light. Some seeds fall on fertile ground, some go dormant, while others seek the light and become the best version of themselves. Thank you Mark. Love from Northern Washington US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen's avatar
Karen
5h

Thank you Mark. Great way to start my day with your video.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture