Mornin' Campers 3rd Sept 2025

I spent half an hour on the phone this morning with a 70+ year old man who's awake and didn't get the jabs (because his soul knew not to) but who has since been "diagnosed" with cancer in his swollen knees and "prescribed" chemotherapy drugs.

He rang me out of desperation because he doesn't trust any Doctor anymore.

This is an almost daily conversation for me these days and follows another friend telling me about yet another relative being rushed to hospital with a heart attack/turbo cancer.

That friend knows it's the vaccine, he had two himself.

This video is not medical advice, just common sense.

