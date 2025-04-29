Mornin' Campers! Blackouts in Europe

My thoughts on the blackout in Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium yesterday...the DUMBs (Deep Underground Military Bases) disclosure by Catherine Austin-Phipps on Tucker Carlson (https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1917015935522603255)

...the missing trillions (I think I misquoted the amount, but you'll get the drift)...the spiritual war...Trumps time travelling shenanigans... I also think I forgot to mention that Donald Rumsfeld probably killed more people with Aspartame than as Defence Secretary of the United States (the culling of humanity has been going on a loooong time) Have a glorious day on this planet we call home :-)

Original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1917122215457284148