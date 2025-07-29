Mornin' Campers! Isn't it glorious to see Trump destroy Ursula von der Layen and Keir Starmer to their faces whilst calling them "good people"?

And, since when did heads of state get "received" into a private property like this unless they were visiting a monarch?

It's all a show, and it's important to celebrate the wins and keep asking the questions.

Please consider a paid subscription to this substack? Youtube won’t let me post again until 27th September because I mentioned the “Turpentine Protocol” on a recent video - I will have no choice soon but to put some of my content behind a paywall on here - I don’t want to do that really because all of my stuff has been free for 5 years now, but it takes time, energy and money to do it and a paid subscription is not expensive and I think I’m worth it :-)

Danke!

Share the original post on X for me would ya? https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1950099544936472690