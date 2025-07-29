Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mornin' Campers! Isn't it glorious to see Trump destroy Ursula von der Layen and Keir Starmer to their faces whilst calling them "good people"?

Passive aggressive much?
Jul 29, 2025
And, since when did heads of state get "received" into a private property like this unless they were visiting a monarch?

It's all a show, and it's important to celebrate the wins and keep asking the questions.

Please consider a paid subscription to this substack? Youtube won’t let me post again until 27th September because I mentioned the “Turpentine Protocol” on a recent video - I will have no choice soon but to put some of my content behind a paywall on here - I don’t want to do that really because all of my stuff has been free for 5 years now, but it takes time, energy and money to do it and a paid subscription is not expensive and I think I’m worth it :-)

Danke!

Share the original post on X for me would ya? https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1950099544936472690

