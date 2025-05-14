Mornin' Campers! What Does "Watch the Water" Really Mean?

Source: https://qanon.pub/?q=watch%20the%20water

Here's the show on somatic ceramics "ChiBalls" in case you missed it:

and this is my number one favourite addition to water “Aloha 7”:

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow