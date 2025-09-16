Mornin' Campers - What Politicians SHOULD be talking about in their MANIFESTOs!
This is a list of things we should be hearing from anyone standing for public office..
…including Mary Steen and anyone else standing for the Presidency of Ireland, or anywhere else for that matter.
The question is: WHY don't they mention these things?
You may want to add a few more?
I intended this to be a short 5 min video, but it started flowing out :-)
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hi Mark, brilliant idea, it would completely freak out all current politicians. The amount of turncoat uturns on any manifesto of any political entity is ridiculous, I can't remember any single manifesto that has been completed in full, Trump at present is the leader in following what he said he would do, granted generally in ways that are covert in their direction but eventually get there. Every country needs a constitution that allows the public to remove them quickly if they are not following the direction set out by the public of that country, but generally from where I sit, high percentage of the time, 80-90% ish, the bureaucrats are not doing what they are supposed to, behind closed doors completing the covert globalist plans regardless. These are more important for removal that the politicians in my view, but to get to that point, the corrupt judiciary who would attempt to block momentum would either need to be removed prior or in conjunction, that's where the problems fall, who does it, and who backs them up to prevent roadblocks?
Enjoying every morning listening to you 🤗Good morning 🌞🌸