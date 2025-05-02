Mornin' Campers! Who Are "They"?

Why is any of this relevant to what's going on in the world?
Here's the Alobar Jones video:
Info on Max Spiers: https://www.conspiracies.net/max-spiers-conspiracy-death-dark-magic/
The BBC documentary smearing Max:
History of the Black Goo as Told by SuperSoldier "John": https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2017/12/history-of-the-black-goo-as-told-by-supersoldier-john-3582362.html
Order of the Black Sun from researcher Michael Tsarion:
The Blackest Goo
by Mark Attwood
The blackest goo,
It comes at you;
Under cover of night.
It whispers gently
In your ear;
It takes away your light.
To loving friends,
You look the same;
But your essence is gone.
Where once was high definition,
Is now a picture,
Faintly drawn.
The words you speak
Are incoherent;
Your song is out of tune.
Its darkness consumes
And eats away,
Till you’re wailing at the moon.
It tricked you
Into believing,
That all you say is true.
Whilst salivating
On your soul;
Beware the blackest goo.
Original post of X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1918312119084163311
