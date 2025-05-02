Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mornin' Campers! Who Are "They"?

What is "Black Goo"? Is Black Magick real? What is the Order of the Black Sun?
Mark Attwood
May 02, 2025
Transcript

Why is any of this relevant to what's going on in the world?

Here's the Alobar Jones video:

Info on Max Spiers: https://www.conspiracies.net/max-spiers-conspiracy-death-dark-magic/

The BBC documentary smearing Max:

History of the Black Goo as Told by SuperSoldier "John": https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2017/12/history-of-the-black-goo-as-told-by-supersoldier-john-3582362.html

Order of the Black Sun from researcher Michael Tsarion:

The Blackest Goo

by Mark Attwood

The blackest goo,

It comes at you;

Under cover of night.

It whispers gently

In your ear;

It takes away your light.

To loving friends,

You look the same;

But your essence is gone.

Where once was high definition,

Is now a picture,

Faintly drawn.

The words you speak

Are incoherent;

Your song is out of tune.

Its darkness consumes

And eats away,

Till you’re wailing at the moon.

It tricked you

Into believing,

That all you say is true.

Whilst salivating

On your soul;

Beware the blackest goo.

Original post of X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1918312119084163311

