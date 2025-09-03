I am posting this film from 2023 because I think what me and Gillian England did in Derbyshire at Arbor Low was uncover something pivotal to understanding how the control system has had us locked in to the Matrix.

This stone circle in England is at the intersection of NINE leylines and when we unblocked it, something amazing happened with the Sun.

The camera couldn't pick it up but you can tell by our reactions what was happening.

After I originally posted this, hundreds of people around the world went to ancient sites to look for similar blockages and release them. If you were one of them, tell us in the comments?