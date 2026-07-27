Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
2h

Observing and a bit of absorbing

Life seems more real when you are chatting away

I hear you

🥰

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Kim Moore's avatar
Kim Moore
2h

I’m down to the conclusion that I was way more comfortable before I knew everything was B.S. But now there’s no turning back. I was raised in the Southern Baptist church. So, “we’ve “ been waitin a long time for the “Rapture”. And now, I don’t believe anything, I listen to you and I research what you say. I have no idea what’s going on. I’m just living in the moment….because it about drove me insane trying to figure things out. And the disappointment is no fun either.

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