My Citizen Vigilante Review
The Real Batman? Or violence manifester?
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Thanks Mark for the review. Watched another review yesterday on Badlands about one called “Good luck, Have fun, Don’t Die” 2025. Insightful…will leave that with you 👍🏻❤️
Immediately compelled to open this Video right after watching yours - Gen Flynn writes that”we were warned”
https://substack.com/@genflynn/note/c-284046941?r=4vcl2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action