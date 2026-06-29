Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Loz Hey's avatar
Loz Hey
6h

Thanks Mark for the review. Watched another review yesterday on Badlands about one called “Good luck, Have fun, Don’t Die” 2025. Insightful…will leave that with you 👍🏻❤️

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Kay B.'s avatar
Kay B.
15h

Immediately compelled to open this Video right after watching yours - Gen Flynn writes that”we were warned”

https://substack.com/@genflynn/note/c-284046941?r=4vcl2&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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