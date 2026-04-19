My Favourite Pastime...
It's not old Jags, cooking, or Dad jokes. It's seeing RichDoesPolitics with his head in his hands. Again.
Here ya go…
still don’t know who the Eff this is though? Like a miserable old uncle of mine…
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Hope you are having a great weekend. See you soon!
Mark
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The fire at the refinery in Geelong Australia was caught on camera by a truck driver waiting to reload outside you can clearly see a laser hit the storage tank to explode it we all knew it was sabotage by our grubberment because we don't believe there is a fuel shortage at all just doing the WEF UN and WHO agenda🥰
I have to say... it is quite entertaining to watch you two play off of each other😁😂...& I believe it works because both you gentlemen begin and end with KINDNESS and respect for one another's opinion...
How Refreshing!🔥👍🏻