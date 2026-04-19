Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Shaz's avatar
Shaz
4h

The fire at the refinery in Geelong Australia was caught on camera by a truck driver waiting to reload outside you can clearly see a laser hit the storage tank to explode it we all knew it was sabotage by our grubberment because we don't believe there is a fuel shortage at all just doing the WEF UN and WHO agenda🥰

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Kate's avatar
Kate
4h

I have to say... it is quite entertaining to watch you two play off of each other😁😂...& I believe it works because both you gentlemen begin and end with KINDNESS and respect for one another's opinion...

How Refreshing!🔥👍🏻

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