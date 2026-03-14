NYPost said WHAT about Trump Time Travelling?
Disclosure is all around us and the MSM just started breaking the story of Trump being a time traveller.
Here's the article: https://nypost.com/2026/03/13/lifestyle/is-president-trump-a-time-traveler-old-clues-spark-new-conspiracy-theories/
Here's the WR Schock post:
Here's me saying Trump is a time traveller in 2023:
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We are so privileged to be witnessing these times Mark #GodWins ☘️ 🌹
Loved the information an energy in this Mark!