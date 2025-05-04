On a Mission to Build the Tools To Fight Back

It’s always a deep pleasure to reconnect with my good friends Hope and Tivon - a couple I first met in Morocco in 2015 after I’d moved there with my family.

At the time they were working on trying to develop a free energy device based on Tesla’s patents, but Tivon was also developing his own supercharged version of what is commonly known as Orgonite.

In this conversation, we cover a lot of ground, specifically about the nature of being targeted, why we get targeted, and what we can do about it.

The idea behind “Orgonite” came from the brilliant mind of Austrian scientist Dr Wilhelm Reich. He was a communist, but we all make mistakes!

If you want to dig into Reich’s history and how he was ultimately scrubbed from the record by the FDA, this is a pretty good article: https://bibliotecapleyades.net/ciencia/ciencia_reich10.htm

