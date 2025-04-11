Playback speed
Share post
One Small River, €50m Richer Overnight

Behind me is the Boyle river in Ireland. By utilising this river for electricity, this small town could be €50m richer per year easily.
Mark Attwood
Apr 11, 2025
7
1
Transcript

(My rough maths includes commercial electricity bills as an estimate).

I say in the video this was the first hydro-electrified town in Ireland, but that’s not accurate although it was certainly powered by the river until 1966.

It should be again.

If the towns and villages of the world had energy autonomy, the people would be free.

Michael Tellinger’s (https://x.com/MichaelTelling2) idea of providing energy in exchange for community service is a fantastic idea: it would transform communities instantly for the better.

I’ll be discussing this and many other aspects of his One Small Town concept on my podcast next week. Links below…

One Small Town: https://www.onesmalltown.org/landing_page.php

My email list: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

My last interview with Michael was in 2021. Catch that here; https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/michael-tellinger-the-time-for-action-is-now-19-july-2021/

Share the original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1910701104276402430

