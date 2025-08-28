Operation Talla: The Rock in David's Sling?

Operation Talla.

What is it, and why should you care?

Well, on the surface it's the name given to the Police Operation in England and Wales which outlined how they should implement the government guidelines during COVID. But beneath that, something more sinister has been discovered by Ian Clayton of @EthicalApproach

A directive to ignore all and any complaints about the effects of the vaccines, also "mandated" in guidelines from the same government (despite the successive Gallifreyan-like regenerations of leaders faces and façades of philosophical differences designed to give the appearance of democracy).

A directive they are trying to obfuscate but which may turn out to be the rock in David's sling.

If you have any interest in stopping further lockdowns, digital ID, mass illegal immigration, 15 minute cities, or any other corrupt and anti-human agenda from a clearly criminal government and their complicit corporations masquerading as public servants, may I suggest you watch and share this illuminating interview at once.

