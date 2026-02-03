Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MR RICHARD A CHAPMAN's avatar
MR RICHARD A CHAPMAN
40m

Hi Mark here is the pentagon u f o video a lot of heavy duty stuff going on all around us at the moment hopefully we are in the final stretch of this very long journey what a privilege to be alive when all this crap is being disclosed best regards to you and your family Richard casino chap https://www.newsflare.com/video/319887/pyramid-ufo-over-the-pentagon-dec-19-2018-brightness-up

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture