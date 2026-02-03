ORION vs HUMANITY
: The REAL War We're In (Part 1) with RYUSHIN MALONE
It's my great pleasure to welcome Ryushin Malone back to the show after nearly 3 years to update us on his 9-year voyage of discovery which started when a translucent alien appeared to lift his chin up during a deep meditation.
His message is ultimately optimistic but it requires a deep understanding of the tru Gods and the true war we are in which is against the satanic Orion Group.
You'll need to have a beverage on hand and an open mind to process everything Ryushin shares in this video.
Download Ryushin's book here: https://www.theorionlines.com/
