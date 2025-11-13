Pain Gone in 10 mins!
Come and learn how to do this and get your own Pain Genie - be a legend in your own community
Removing pain is one of our favourite things to do at Live5DHealth! The Pain Genie takes a bit of training and practise, but it’ll last you a lifetime and save all your friends and family from all those nasty painkillers.
6/7th December at Live5DHealth in Ireland - last chance to book your place on the training course: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/pain-genie-training-course
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.