Removing pain is one of our favourite things to do at Live5DHealth! The Pain Genie takes a bit of training and practise, but it’ll last you a lifetime and save all your friends and family from all those nasty painkillers.

6/7th December at Live5DHealth in Ireland - last chance to book your place on the training course: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/pain-genie-training-course