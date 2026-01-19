Philip Dwyer: Frontline Reporter in the fight Against Tyranny 19th Jan 2026
With Enoch Burke once again being carted off to prison today, I discuss events in Ireland with the brilliant Philip Dwyer on the hunt for good news in this fight...
Haven't listened to the video yet Mark but want to comment on he title of today's discussion.
This part: "...fight against tyranny".
Mark you know as well as the best of us that language brings things into our reality. That what we imagine we call to us.
So what's a better phrase than the one used but gets the same message across? Here's my contribution but anyone could have a go at this, (it strengthens our new soul)
How about something like this: Philip Dwyer: Frontline Reporter in the drive to take us to freedom?
(Using the words "fight" and "tyranny" makes us picture what we don't want, n'est pa?)