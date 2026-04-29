Pi in the Sky & the Sleeping Giant of Consciousness
Join me for a walk up one of Ireland's most powerful ancient sites: Carrowkeel.
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Enjoyed that
Having just watched this video I wondered if you knew the story of the donkey sanctuary at Carowkeel?
It is owned by an English lady named Sue. Her story is very interesting and you can find it by going to the website.
Sathya Sai donkey sanctuary and clicking on, how we came about.