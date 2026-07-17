Geoff Campbell died in 911. He was a school friend of mine and his brother Matt and his family may well be the last 911 family standing for justice and to establish the TRUTH about Geoff's death.





Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has recently supported Geoff's cause and was recently on the Piers Morgan show with Matt. They had a spat where Piers called Roger a "conspiracy theorist" and Roger called Piers a "moron".

What is the Truth?



After years of legal struggle, the Campbell Family are heading to the UK Supreme Court in a landmark constitutional challenge with profound implications for justice, accountability, and the rule of law.



The Attorney General is arguing that his decisions in cases like this are beyond judicial review — meaning bereaved families could be denied justice without the courts ever being able to examine whether those decisions were lawful.



If they prevail, it will not only reopen the path toward a new inquest into Geoff Campbell's death but also establish an important legal precedent ensuring that Attorney General decisions are subject to proper judicial scrutiny.



This is now one of the most important legal accountability cases ever in the UK and equally one of the most important cases ever for 9/11 justice.

Go to: https://ic911.org/

Crowdfunder for Supreme Court Case: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/911

Turning the Tide on 911: https://turningthetide911.org/



Watch the full spat between Roger and Piers with Matt here:

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