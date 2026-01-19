Piers Morgan's Hip Replacement - The Spiritual Angle...
Everything has meaning, especially when its someone so divisive in the spotlight...
Trust the Plan Piers. WWG1WGA GodWins Always 👊 ☘️ 🌹
I too look for the spiritual origin with every single physical symptom or event. Even a splinter, stubbed toe, toothache. All of it without exception. We are spirit first and physical second. I Louise Hay everything:
Louise Hay associates hip pain with fear of moving forward in life, particularly around major decisions or transitions. She suggests that the hips symbolize forward momentum, and pain or stiffness may indicate emotional resistance, unresolved fears, or a lack of clarity about the next steps in life.
Key Affirmations from Louise Hay for Hip Health:
"I am in perfect balance. I move forward in life with ease and with joy at every age."
"Hip hip hooray! There’s joy in every day!"
These affirmations are recommended to reprogram subconscious fears and support emotional and physical healing