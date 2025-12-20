Psyop of Silence - Exposing Fake News Conservatives

We all know about Fake News. We also find it hard to trust anyone anymore. And that’s the point of controlled opposition. Seed the doubt so everyone gets tarred with the same brush. Create mistrust across the board, leaving a population so confused they don’t know where to turn or what to believe any more.

It’s as old as the hills but in this excellent documentary by Lewis Herms, founder of Screw Big Gov, the Truth Tour and currently running for Governor of California, there is quite an easy way to spot those you cannot trust:

Are they covering subjects like

Satanic pedophilia

Election fraud

Child sex trafficking

Pizzagate

Operation Talla

If not, they are likely to be controlled opposition.

This is the very basis of “limited hangouts”.

They have to build trust with the audience first before they operate a controlled demolition, which is when they pull the rug from under your feet and tell you to get jabbed, vote for this guy, support a war, hate this person or that person, you know the drill.

That’s why I’m sharing this film. Lewis has knitted it all together very well.

