Putin Said WHAT about Satanism?
Incredible times when a world leader talks openly about humanities biggest problem like this...
Astonishingly good to hear this.
Here’s some background:
Amazingly, Kirill also follows ME on X!
Good times ahead!
Sadly we would be surprised (or maybe not) if we realised how many Satanists actually are amongst us.
The Catholic visionary Lucia de Santos, she, who together with her two cousins Jacinta and Fransisco Marto who saw the Virgin Mary in 1917 at Fatima ; wrote this prediction in a letter to Cardinal Carlo Caffarra, who later popularised the message, stating, "The final battle between the Lord and the kingdom of Satan will be about marriage and the family".
Do we not see this before our very eyes today - boy wanting to be girl, girl wanting to be boy this mocking of Gods creation. Together with abortion, promiscuity and a throw away society, swiping left and right on fruitless dating apps 🤔
We’d do well to remember the quote from Ephesians 6:12….
For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms requiring spiritual armor and prayer for victory.
#GodWins Mark. Always. ☘️ 🌹