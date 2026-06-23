Q = Quantum = Trumps Uncle & All Roads Lead to Orion?
Mornin' Campers!
John Trump gets mentioned around 9 mins into this video from the White House directly after Donald Trump dismisses Albert Einstein :-)
Here's the White House Directly referencing the Q Drops:
Read the Q drops yourself here: https://qanon.pub
Here's Jay Anderson's interview with Mauro Biglino talking about Nephilim:
I meant the Orion Lines, not the orion wars: Go get the ebook at https://theorionlines.com
Watch my most recent interview with Ryushin Malone here:
This is me postulating that Donald Trump is a time traveller in 2023:
Get the book on Q here: https://bit.ly/charlesfoxtrot
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Exciting times Mark. We're Blessed to be witnessing it. Quantum Physics - Light & Frequency - Consciousness - Awakening - The Golden Age - Ascension- #GodWins 🙏
The Epic of Enoch : On Ickonic media. A fascinating watch!
https://ickonic.com/Series/205