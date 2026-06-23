John Trump gets mentioned around 9 mins into this video from the White House directly after Donald Trump dismisses Albert Einstein :-)



Here's the White House Directly referencing the Q Drops:



Read the Q drops yourself here: https://qanon.pub



Here's Jay Anderson's interview with Mauro Biglino talking about Nephilim:



I meant the Orion Lines, not the orion wars: Go get the ebook at https://theorionlines.com



Watch my most recent interview with Ryushin Malone here:

This is me postulating that Donald Trump is a time traveller in 2023:



Get the book on Q here: https://bit.ly/charlesfoxtrot



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