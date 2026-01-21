I still believe in us. Despite everything.

I haven’t finished the protocol, but this is the bones of it:

You must do your own research to understand WHY this is necessary and find your own suppliers local to you if possible.

If you received the COVID vaccines – do NOT delay. It’s a ticking time bomb.

SUPPLEMENTS

Take these supplements daily (make sure they are all organic, tested for heavy metals and not from a mainstream pharmacist). Some of these are for detoxing, the others are for rebuilding and maximising your body’s defences.

1. Activated Charcoal

2. Zeolite

3. Lugol’s Iodine

4. Selenium

5. Magnesium (spray on soles of feet before sleep)

6. Bicarbonate of Soda (1/4 teaspoon in water before bedtime)

7. Castor Oil (rub into belly button before sleeping)

8. Liposomal Vitamin C

9. Liposomal Glutathione

10. Curcumin

11. Nattokinese

12. Augmented NAC

13. Bromelain

14. High dose Vitamin D3+K2

15. Sea Moss.

FOOD AND WATER

1. You must consume distilled water whenever possible that has been brought to LIFE and never consume water without Celtic sea salt added (or a trusted electrolyte brand that has no added sweeteners). At the very least, NEVER drink or wash in tap water, and be very careful about bottled water (most of it is dead water or has nasties like arsenic or fluoride in)

2. You must cut all bread – it’s the glyphosate which is the main problem. Even organic bread is often made with tap water and bad salt, so be very careful if you choose to eat bread).

3. Eat mainly organic meat (mainly beef), free range eggs, raw butter if you can get it.

4. If you must eat vegetables, prioritise fermented vegetables like sauerkraut of kimchi. These rebuild your gut flora: essential.

5. Cut ALL seed oils immediately.

6. Eat nothing from a packet/processed.

7. Eat zero fast food.

LIFESTYLE

1. Discard ALL plastic clothing (polyester, nylon etc). Replace with LINEN, organic cotton, wool, wherever possible. Linen is especially healing and also recommended for bedsheets, simply because the frequency of your clothes affects your wellbeing.

2. GROUND yourself. You must at least stand barefoot on the grass for at least 20 mins a day, otherwise invest in Grounding straps for your shoes, or buy specialist grounding shoes/boots. This is hugely underestimated – your body needs to release positive ions and receive negative ions from the Earth. (Get grounded here: https://bit.ly/GroundingWithMark)

3. Walk in nature, by the sea or in a forest. The Japanese call this “Forest Bathing” for a reason. The health benefits are huge.

THERAPIES AND TREATMENTS

If you can afford to do these, all of them will help your cells cleanse, rejuvenate and strengthen.

1. SAUNA. At least twice a week. Be careful of public baths – ask about their water source. If it’s tap water, you’ll be causing yourself more damage.

2. Red light therapy – this activates the mitochondria in you cells (the engine)

3. Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy – this cleanses and nourishes your cells

4. PEMF therapy – this helps your cells speak to each other, and speeds up all healing.

(that’s why we built Live5DHealth)