Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pauline gayner's avatar
pauline gayner
9h

Your boys truly are lucky to have you as their father!

Although, I do believe that we all made our choices before we came into this incarnation, and they very wisely chose you!

Reply
Share
Helen cummins's avatar
Helen cummins
8h

Thanks mark , sterling advice

Actually it’s liquid gold 💯🎉

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Attwood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture