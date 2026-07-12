Rachel Vaughan: How to SEE Ley Lines, Energy Lines & Nature Spirits Pt. 1
The lovely Rachel Vaughan returns to educate and illuminate us...
If you missed my first chat with Rachel, it’s here:
Rachel's Links:
https://www.6thscience.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@UC44WI3vED_7zzuFY6lnV7_Q
https://www.youtube.com/@UCunnkbqhMHkUkqhAH5X3l9g
We built a healing centre! Come and visit us and also get access to the world's best Magnesium, Iodine and detox supplements here: https://live5dhealth.com
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Absolutely love the breadth of information this wonderful Soul Rachel brings forth🔥🌹! Thank you Mark for the courage, humor, & excellent interviews wrapped in respect you show in bringing forth "truths" that challenge any and all "norms"...again thank you both!