If you missed my first chat with Rachel, it’s here:

Rachel's Links:

https://www.6thscience.com/

https://www.leylovedown.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@UC44WI3vED_7zzuFY6lnV7_Q

https://www.youtube.com/@UCunnkbqhMHkUkqhAH5X3l9g



We built a healing centre! Come and visit us and also get access to the world's best Magnesium, Iodine and detox supplements here: https://live5dhealth.com

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