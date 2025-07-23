Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Starseed Patriot's avatar
Starseed Patriot
10hEdited

I did anesthesia for an 18 year old suicide victim’s organ harvest and it haunts me to this day…

I pray God did good things with those precious body parts, but my current beliefs are that our consciousness memory is stored in our cells and this links souls together in a quantum entanglement (like blood transfusions, animal dna and aborted fetal tissue in “vaccines”)…the karmic implications are tragic!

I’ve heard patients say their tastes, preferences and even allergies change post transplantation…

what a nightmare prison planet we are being liberated from…what to do?

Stem cells? (from the self only, is this perhaps ethical?)

Organs from clones?

(Watch the brilliant movie “MICKEY 17”

to see the

tortured diminishing fragmented souls and

horrific abuse of clones)

Med beds?

(possible artificial intelligence implanting transhumanism negative alien agenda or digital scanner for a

phantom matrix?)

Regeneration from meditation and prayer?

Is EVERYTHING a

deceptive, manipulative

SOUL TRAP?

HELP US GOD!

😭😭😭

https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Global_Demand_for_Human_Body_Parts

1 reply
June
5h

I remember many years ago being given a donor donation card and thinking if I have an accident they might take my organs say I am dead when I could be saved so I tore the card up,it actually frighten me to think what they might do,that was away back in the eighties.

2 more comments...

