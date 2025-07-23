RFK Jr Exposes Organ Harvesting and the Fraud of "Brain Death"
Although horrific and very personal to me, it is also fantastic news that this information is finally coming out from RFK Jr
The exposure of the corrupt medical system is coming out at a pace now...the clock is ticking on these monsters, and it all started with the Flexner Report in 1910.
Go take a look yourself here: https://x.com/search?q=rfk+jr+organs&src=typed_query&f=top
While your at it, there’s more good news that just came out of North Dakota about raw milk: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1947970068467347886
Spread the word using this article: https://beefnews.org/every-time-a-farm-wins-a-town-wins-how-a-21-year-old-in-north-dakota-brought-food-freedom-back-to-the-farm/
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I did anesthesia for an 18 year old suicide victim’s organ harvest and it haunts me to this day…
I pray God did good things with those precious body parts, but my current beliefs are that our consciousness memory is stored in our cells and this links souls together in a quantum entanglement (like blood transfusions, animal dna and aborted fetal tissue in “vaccines”)…the karmic implications are tragic!
I’ve heard patients say their tastes, preferences and even allergies change post transplantation…
what a nightmare prison planet we are being liberated from…what to do?
Stem cells? (from the self only, is this perhaps ethical?)
Organs from clones?
(Watch the brilliant movie “MICKEY 17”
to see the
tortured diminishing fragmented souls and
horrific abuse of clones)
Med beds?
(possible artificial intelligence implanting transhumanism negative alien agenda or digital scanner for a
phantom matrix?)
Regeneration from meditation and prayer?
Is EVERYTHING a
deceptive, manipulative
SOUL TRAP?
HELP US GOD!
😭😭😭
https://ascensionglossary.com/index.php/Global_Demand_for_Human_Body_Parts
I remember many years ago being given a donor donation card and thinking if I have an accident they might take my organs say I am dead when I could be saved so I tore the card up,it actually frighten me to think what they might do,that was away back in the eighties.